Rain delays play on day 5, 1st test NZ vs. South Africa

DUNEDIN, New Zealand — Rain has delayed the start of play on the final day of the first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa, frustrating attempts by both teams to snatch a win from a tight contest.

South Africa was due to resume its second innings at 224-6, a lead of 191 runs. Captain Faf du Plessis is 56 not out and Vernon Philander 1 not out.

Earlier, New Zealand replied with 341 to South Africa's 308 for a first-innings lead of 33 runs.

Dean Elgar is so far the top-scorer in the Proteas' second innings with 89, following his career-best 140 in the first innings.