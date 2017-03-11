Rangers' Andrus plays for 1st time since hernia surgery

SURPRISE, Ariz. — After missing the first 13 games of spring training while recovering from sports hernia surgery in November, Elvis Andrus returned to shortstop for Texas, playing four innings without a fielding chance and going 0 for 3 Saturday as a Rangers split squad beat the Chicago White Sox 5-1.

"I hear games are a little quiet," Andrus said. "It's kind of easy for me to turn it up a little bit. It's always good to get back on the field and bring that energy. I'm really happy with the way I feel today. I just try to get better every single day now."

Andrus grounded out twice and struck out. When Joey Gallo's helmet tumbled off after a two-run single in the third inning, Andrus joked with his power-hitting teammate.

"I think the helmet was a little surprised he hit a base hit rather than a bomb," Andrus said. "I was playing around with him. I let him know that getting base hits is kind of fun, too. It's part of the game."

Texas started spring training 2-10 in Andrus' absence.

"It just shows how much we miss him really, in the dugout, on the field, his presence and everything that he does," Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. "We're a winning ballclub when he's playing. I felt good about the at-bats he had and his presence on the dirt. I thought he had a good day."

Andrus injured his groin last May, and the hernia developed in July. Still, he set career highs with a .302 batting average, .432 slugging percentage, .369 on-base percentage, eight home runs and 69 RBIs.

"It was crazy, but it actually helped me in my swing," Andrus said . "I couldn't shift with my hips. When I was swinging, it made me stay back because every time I shift my hips it was a lot of pain. I was able to control my lower body. I was able to stay back pretty much the whole year."

He also knew surgery was possible after the post-season .

"It was 50-50 per cent but I knew for me to feel good again for my legs to feel good I need that surgery," he said. "I was really happy to do it and the results after that have been amazing."

While Andrus grew impatient sitting, he knew it was wise.