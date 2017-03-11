Rangers' Lundqvist out 2-3 weeks with lower-body injury

NEW YORK — Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist is out two to three weeks with a lower-body injury.

The team announced the injury Saturday morning and recalled goaltender Magnus Hellberg from Hartford of the AHL on an emergency basis.

Lundqvist played New York's entire game Tuesday against Florida and stopped 43 of 45 shots. Now he'll miss about six to 10 games because of this unspecified lower-body ailment

The 35-year-old is 30-17-2 with a 2.65 goals-against average and .913 save percentage in 49 starts and 51 appearances this season.