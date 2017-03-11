Robles posts shutout, sets record, in Red Bulls' 1-0 win

HARRISON, N.J. — Luis Robles had a shutout in his MLS record-setting 143rd consecutive start and an own goal was the only score in the New York Red Bulls' 1-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday.

The Rapids (1-1) allowed the fewest goals last season — 32— and blanked the New England Revolution last week. But a cross deflected off Colorado's Eric Miller past goalkeeper Tim Howard shortly before the end of the first half for the own goal.

Howard, who made seven saves, returned to action for the first time since the U.S. goaltender had surgery after a groin injury suffered in a World Cup qualifying loss to Mexico on Nov. 11.

Robles, who made one save, had been tied for the most consecutive starts with midfielder Chris Klein, whose streak ran from 2005-09. Robles' streak started on Sept. 29, 2012.