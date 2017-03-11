Sampdoria beats Genoa 1-0 to complete historic derby double

GENOA, Italy — Sampdoria secured a historic 1-0 win over Genoa on Saturday to complete the double over its city rival for the first time in 57 years.

Luis Muriel scored in the Derby della Lanterna in the 71st minute.

He stole the ball off Ezequiel Munoz, burst into the box, and placed his effort into the bottom right corner.

Sampdoria moved into ninth place while Genoa remained 15th ahead of the rest of the weekend's fixtures.

Despite its inferior position in the table, Genoa had the better of a cagey first half and drew the first save of the match as Mauricio Pinilla tested Emiliano Viviani.