Sports

Scores and Schedule

Friday's Games

NHL

Pittsburgh 3 Edmonton 2 (OT)

Columbus 4 Buffalo 3

Minnesota 7 Florida 4

Detroit 4 Chicago 2

St. Louis 4 Anaheim 3

---

AHL

St. John's 3 Rochester 2

Charlotte 4 Manitoba 1

Springfield 3 Syracuse 2

Utica 2 Bridgeport 1

Albany 3 Binghamton 2 (SO)

Lehigh Valley 3 Hershey 2

WB-Scranton 8 Hartford 1

Milwaukee 5 Rockford 2

Iowa 5 Texas 1

Bakersfield 3 Ontario 2 (OT) 

San Diego 2 Tucson 1

---

NBA

Atlanta 105 Toronto 99

Charlotte 121 Orlando 81

Houston 115 Chicago 94

Milwaukee 99 Indiana 85

Minnesota 103 Golden State 102

Dallas 105 Brooklyn 96

Denver 119 Boston 99

Washington 130 Sacramento 122 (OT)

---

World Baseball Classic

Pool B at Tokyo

Japan 7 China 1

Pool C at Miami

United States 3 Colombia 2 (10 innings)

Pool D at Jalisco, Mexico

Puerto Rico 11 Venezuela 0 (7 innings)

---

MLB Pre-season

Toronto 6 Detroit 2

St. Louis 7 Washington 1

Pittsburgh 4 Tampa Bay 1

Minnesota 8 Miami 2

Atlanta 5 N.Y. Mets (ss) 2

N.Y. Yankees 5 Philadelphia 0

Houston 7 N.Y. Mets (ss) 6

Chicago White Sox 4 Milwaukee (ss) 3

Cleveland 7 San Francisco 6

Seattle 11 Chicago Cubs 10

Arizona 6 Milwaukee (ss) 3

San Diego 4 L.A. Angels 2

Boston 4 Baltimore 0

Colorado 5 Cincinnati 4

Oakland 11 Kansas City 7

L.A. Dodgers 12 Texas 2

---

Saturday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Colorado, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

---

AHL

Albany at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

St. John's at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at WB-Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Grand Rapids at San Jose, 9 p.m.

---

NBA

Utah at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

New York at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 8 p.m.

Golden State at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Memphis, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Washington at Portland, 10 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

---

World Baseball Classic

Pool C at Miami

Canada vs. Colombia, 12 p.m.

Dominican Republic vs. United States, 6:30 p.m.

Pool D at Jalisco, Mexico

Italy vs. Venezuela, 3 p.m.

Mexico vs.Puerto Rico, 9:30 p.m.

---

MLB Pre-season

Atlanta vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston (ss) vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Boston (ss) at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Washington vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Texas (ss) at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (ss) vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

Texas (ss) vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (ss) vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (ss) vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

---

MLS

Orlando City at New England, 2 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Colorado at New York, 4 p.m.

Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m.

Seattle at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.

---

NLL

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Saskatchewan, 8:30 p.m.

---

