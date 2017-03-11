Scores and Schedule
A
A
Share via Email
Friday's Games
NHL
Pittsburgh 3 Edmonton 2 (OT)
Columbus 4 Buffalo 3
Minnesota 7 Florida 4
Detroit 4 Chicago 2
St. Louis 4 Anaheim 3
---
AHL
St. John's 3 Rochester 2
Charlotte 4 Manitoba 1
Springfield 3 Syracuse 2
Utica 2 Bridgeport 1
Albany 3 Binghamton 2 (SO)
Lehigh Valley 3 Hershey 2
WB-Scranton 8 Hartford 1
Milwaukee 5 Rockford 2
Iowa 5 Texas 1
Bakersfield 3 Ontario 2 (OT)
San Diego 2 Tucson 1
---
NBA
Atlanta 105 Toronto 99
Charlotte 121 Orlando 81
Houston 115 Chicago 94
Milwaukee 99 Indiana 85
Minnesota 103 Golden State 102
Dallas 105 Brooklyn 96
Denver 119 Boston 99
Washington 130 Sacramento 122 (OT)
---
World Baseball Classic
Pool B at Tokyo
Japan 7 China 1
Pool C at Miami
United States 3 Colombia 2 (10 innings)
Pool D at Jalisco, Mexico
Puerto Rico 11 Venezuela 0 (7 innings)
---
MLB Pre-season
Toronto 6 Detroit 2
St. Louis 7 Washington 1
Pittsburgh 4 Tampa Bay 1
Minnesota 8 Miami 2
Atlanta 5 N.Y. Mets (ss) 2
N.Y. Yankees 5 Philadelphia 0
Houston 7 N.Y. Mets (ss) 6
Chicago White Sox 4 Milwaukee (ss) 3
Cleveland 7 San Francisco 6
Seattle 11 Chicago Cubs 10
Arizona 6 Milwaukee (ss) 3
San Diego 4 L.A. Angels 2
Boston 4 Baltimore 0
Colorado 5 Cincinnati 4
Oakland 11 Kansas City 7
L.A. Dodgers 12 Texas 2
---
Saturday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL
Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m.
Nashville at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Colorado, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
---
AHL
Albany at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
St. John's at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at WB-Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Grand Rapids at San Jose, 9 p.m.
---
NBA
Utah at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
New York at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 8 p.m.
Golden State at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Memphis, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 9 p.m.
Washington at Portland, 10 p.m.
Denver at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.
---
World Baseball Classic
Pool C at Miami
Canada vs. Colombia, 12 p.m.
Dominican Republic vs. United States, 6:30 p.m.
Pool D at Jalisco, Mexico
Italy vs. Venezuela, 3 p.m.
Mexico vs.Puerto Rico, 9:30 p.m.
---
MLB Pre-season
Atlanta vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Boston (ss) vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Miami vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Boston (ss) at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.
Washington vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Texas (ss) at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (ss) vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
San Diego vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.
Texas (ss) vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (ss) vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco (ss) vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
---
MLS
Orlando City at New England, 2 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Chicago, 2 p.m.
Colorado at New York, 4 p.m.
Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m.
Seattle at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.
---
NLL
Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Saskatchewan, 8:30 p.m.
---
Most Popular
-
Two men in critical condition in Halifax hospital after early morning car crash
-
'Disturbing:' Disabled child sexually exploited, Halifax-area RCMP say after child-porn tip
-
Video: BBC interview hilariously derailed by wayward children
-
UPDATED: Suspect in crowbar road rage attack charged with attempted murder