Seahawks sign Luke Joeckel to bolster offensive line
A
A
Share via Email
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks have signed former No. 2 overall pick Luke Joeckel as they look to bolster their offensive line.
The signing of Joeckel was announced by the team on Saturday. It's believed to be a one-year deal.
Joeckel was supposed to anchor Jacksonville's line when he was selected second overall in 2013. He started all 39 games in his four seasons with the Jaguars, mostly at left tackle. He moved to left guard last season, but played in just four games because of knee surgery.
Seattle's offensive line was a major weakness last season and finding veterans to add depth is a priority this
___
For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Most Popular
-
'Disturbing:' Disabled child sexually exploited, Halifax-area RCMP say after child-porn tip
-
Two men in critical condition in Halifax hospital after early morning car crash
-
Don't go March Broke, there's plenty of free things to do with kids on March Break in Toronto
-
Halifax police officer who pleaded guilty to domestic assault charged with breaching probation