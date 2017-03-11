Stafford's shot goes in off Flyers player in B's 2-1 win
BOSTON — Drew Stafford scored with 5.6 seconds left in the third period when his dump-in shot tipped off Philadelphia
David Pastrnak had a power-play goal, and Tuukka Rask made 26 saves for Boston, which improved to 10-3 under interim coach Bruce Cassidy, who replaced fired Claude Julien on Feb.7.
Jordan Weal had the Flyers' goal, and Steve Mason stopped 25 shots. Philadelphia may be sliding out of a chance at a playoff berth with its ninth loss in 14 games (5-8-1).
Stafford had the puck along the right boards, spun around and just shot a seemingly harmless attempt at the net. Manning skated in front and it slipped past Mason after hitting his stick. The
Trailing 1-0 early in the second, Philadelphia tied it when Weal scored out of a scramble. The score stood after a challenge by the Bruins, who felt the Flyers were offside.
Philadelphia controlled play for lengthy stretches in the second, holding the Bruins to four shots on goal. Many times during the game, chants of "Let's Go Flyers!" could be heard echoing around the balcony seats.
Boston led 1-0 after a first period that featured solid end-to-end play, a couple of break-ins for good scoring chances, a long Flyers' two-man advantage and a fight that saw Boston's Matt Beleskey send Manning to the ice with a right-handed punch.
Pastrnak's one-timed Patrice Bergeron's pass by Mason for his 28th goal, making it 1-0 with 1:22 left in the period.
Rask made a splendid right-skate stop on Jakub Voracek, who collected a pass and broke in alone when the Bruins were caught on a line change midway into the period. Mason dropped to stop Pastrnak's close bid a few minutes later.
Philadelphia had seven shots on goal during the power plays that lasted 1 minute, 43 seconds — the best was Wayne Simmonds' rebound from the edge of the crease that Rask made a pad save on.
NOTES: Boston
UP NEXT
Flyers: Host Columbus on Monday.
Bruins: At Vancouver on Monday in the opener of a four-game trip.
