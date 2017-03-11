Sundby secures men's cross-country ski World Cup title

OSLO — Norway's Martin Johnsrud Sundby won the cross-country skiing World Cup title on Saturday with victory in a 50-kilometre classical race.

Sundby has been a controversial figure this season after serving a two-month doping ban last year for exceeding the permitted dose of asthma medication.

Saturday's win gives Sundby an insurmountable lead in the standings for his third career World Cup title. He was stripped of another title from the 2014-15 season as part of the doping sanction.

Canadian Alex Harvey, who won the world championship in the 50-km race last week in Finland, finished sixth.

Sundby and Finland's Iivo Niskanen fought out front in Saturday's race before Sundby opened a lead over the Finn with three kilometres to go.