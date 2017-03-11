Titans agree to terms with receiver/returner Eric Weems
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans keep adding to their special teams, this time with a new kick returner in former Pro Bowler Eric Weems.
The Titans announced they had agreed to terms Saturday, pending a physical.
The 10-year veteran was a Pro Bowl returner in 2010 with 102 special teams tackles in his career. He ranks fifth among active NFL players, averaging 10.8 yards on punt returns and 24.3 yards on 165 kickoff returns. He has played with Atlanta and Chicago.
Last season with Atlanta, Weems led the NFC champions with 15 special teams tackles. He also averaged 11.4 yards on punt returns and 23 yards on kickoff returns.
Weems also came with high recommendations from Titans coach Mike Mularkey and offensive
