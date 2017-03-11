Toronto FC, Philadelphia Union battle to 2-2 draw

CHESTER, Pa. — C.J. Sapong scored the equalizer two minutes after Philadelphia gave up a goal and the Union tied Toronto FC 2-2 on Saturday.

Sapong took a perfect feed from Fabian Herbers that left him one-on-one with goalkeeper Clint Irwin. Sapong tapped the ball around the closing Irwin and left-footed it into the empty net.

Toronto took advantage of a defensive lapse to take a 2-1 lead in the 71st minute. Michael Bradley lofted a long free kick into the box, Justin Morrow chested it near the corner of the 6-yard box and finished from a difficult angle.

Both teams played to scoreless draws in their season openers last weekend.

Philadelphia, which was knocked out of the playoffs last year by Toronto, struck first on Jay Simpson's header in the 11th minute. Simpson beat Irwin to the ball after Chris Pontius' header to the middle.