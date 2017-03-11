Westbrook has another triple-double, Thunder beat Jazz

OKLAHOMA CITY — Russell Westbrook had 33 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds for his 32nd triple-double of the season, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 112-104 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday.

Westbrook broke a tie with Wilt Chamberlain (1967-68) for the second-most triple-doubles in a season. Oscar Robertson set the record of 41 in 1961-62.

Victor Oladipo added 22 points to help the Thunder win for the third time in four regular-season meetings with the Jazz.

Utah was without centre Rudy Gobert and forward Derrick Favours because of leg soreness, and Gordon Hayward played only 21 minutes, finishing with nine points — 13 below his average.

The Thunder opened the second half with a 14-5 run to take a 23-point lead. Westbrook had four assists during the spurt.

Utah cut the deficit to seven points twice in the final seven minutes and had it down to six with 1:18 to go. Westbrook had a driving dunk with 37 seconds to restore the double-digit advantage.

Utah coach Quin Snyder used his entire available roster. Dante Exum scored 22 points on 7-for-8 shooting. He played a team-high 27 minutes. Alec Burks added 21 points.

The Thunder shot 50 per cent from the field (43 for 86). Westbrook went 9 for 26 and connected on 12 of 13 free-throw attempts.

Utah went 36 for 75 (48 per cent ). It hung around by going 9 for 20 from 3-point range. But the Jazz missed their final three 3-point attempts.

TIP-INS Jazz: Guard George Hill returned after missing two games with a toe injury. Snyder said the six days of rest helped the nine-year veteran guard as well. Hill has missed 27 games this season due to injury or coach's decision. ... The loss ended the Jazz's four-game winning streak and a two-game road winning streak.

Thunder: Forward Taj Gibson, who played in his ninth game since being acquired in a trade with the Chicago Bulls, was limited to 21 minutes due to a sore hip. ... Oklahoma City is 5-1 in Saturday games this season. ... The Thunder improved to 26-6 when Westbrook has a triple-double this season.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, their only home game during a six-game stretch.