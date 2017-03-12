Bjoergen wins cross-country World Cup 30k in dominant style

OSLO — Norwegian veteran Marit Bjoergen swept aside her rivals to win by over two minutes in a 30-kilometre race in the women's cross-country ski World Cup.

Bjoergen attacked early and built a lead of more than a minute by the halfway point, on the way to a record 107th career World Cup win.

Finland's Krista Parmakoski was 2 minutes 5 seconds behind for second place, with fellow Finn Kerttu Niskanen behind her for third.