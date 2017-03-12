Braves shortstop Swanson nearing return from stiff back

TAMPA, Fla. — Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson could soon return to the lineup after missing more than a week because of back stiffness.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said Sunday that Swanson hit off a tee and should play again "sooner than later."

Swanson has been sidelined since a spring training game on March 4.

Atlanta is taking a cautious approach with Swanson, who hit .302 with three homers and 17 RBIs in 38 games last season.