Canadian Jeremy Kennedy beats Brazil's Rony Jason at UFC Fight Night
FORTALEZ, Brazil — Canadian featherweight Jeremy Kennedy beat Brazil's Rony Jason by unanimous decision on Saturday night at UFC Fight Night 106.
The Surrey, B.C., native took all three rounds, 29-28, 29-28, 29-27 to remain unbeaten in his professional career.
The 24-year-old is now 10-0, and 2-0 in the UFC.
The featherweight bout was on the preliminary card of the Fight Night event in Brazil.
