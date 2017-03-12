Sports

Canadian Jeremy Kennedy beats Brazil's Rony Jason at UFC Fight Night

FORTALEZ, Brazil — Canadian featherweight Jeremy Kennedy beat Brazil's Rony Jason by unanimous decision on Saturday night at UFC Fight Night 106.

The Surrey, B.C., native took all three rounds, 29-28, 29-28, 29-27 to remain unbeaten in his professional career.

The 24-year-old is now 10-0, and 2-0 in the UFC.

The featherweight bout was on the preliminary card of the Fight Night event in Brazil.

 

