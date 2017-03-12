Capitals' Shattenkirk suspended 2 games for charging
NEW YORK — Washington Capitals
The NHL announced the suspension Sunday about six hours before the Capitals were to play the Anaheim Ducks. Shattenkirk will miss that game and the Capitals' home game Tuesday against the Minnesota Wild.
Shattenkirk has no disciplinary history. As a first-time offender under the
With 4:03 remaining in the third period Saturday night, Shattenkirk left his feet to hit Gravel behind the net. He was given a minor penalty.
Shattenkirk has four assists in six games for the Capitals since they acquired him at the trade deadline from St. Louis.