Gillaspie drives in three, Bauers hits two-run shot as Rays top Blue Jays 8-2

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Casey Gillaspie drove in three runs and Jake Bauers cashed in two with a homer as the Tampa Bay Rays downed the Toronto Blue Jays 8-2 on Sunday in Grapefruit League action.

Evan Longoria hit a solo home run for the Rays (7-7). Xavier Cedeno picked up the win with a scoreless inning of relief.

Dwight Smith drove in both runs for the Blue Jays (4-10) on a double in the fifth inning that scored Rowdy Tellez and Jonathan Diaz.

Left-handed pitching prospect Ryan Borucki started for Toronto, going two innings and allowing two runs, only one of them earned, on Bauers's homer.