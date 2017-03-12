Leader Celtic held by Rangers, drops points for 2nd time

GLASGOW, Scotland — Runaway Scottish leader Celtic dropped points for only the second time in its title defence when Rangers snatched a 1-1 draw in the Old Firm derby on Sunday.

It was an encouraging welcome for new Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha, who watched from the stands as Clint Hill cancelled out Stuart Armstrong's first-half strike for Celtic to clinch a point for his third-placed team.

Unbeaten Celtic, which has only drawn one other game this season, moved 25 points clear of Aberdeen at the top of the Scottish Premiership. Rangers is eight points further back in third in its first season back in the top-flight after a four-year absence. The record 45-time champions were forced to start again in the fourth tier after a financial meltdown.

On Saturday, Rangers turned to the Qatari league to find a new manager, hiring the 46-year-old Pedro Caixinha.