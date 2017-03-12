McGill set to face Laval for U Sports women's basketball championship

VICTORIA — Alex Kiss-Rusk had 24 points and 13 rebounds as the McGill Martlets held off the No. 1 Carleton Ravens 66-60 on Saturday night to advance to the Canadian university women's basketball championship game.

No. 4 McGill will face the Laval Rouge et Or for the national championship after they beat the Queen's Gaels 78-67 in the other semifinal. It's the first time two RSEQ conference teams will face each other for the title in the tournament's history.

"The significance of it being an all-Quebec final, it just speaks to the strength of our conference and I think that's great," said Martlets head coach Ryan Thorne.

Frederique Potvin added 16 points and four assists for McGill, which held off a late rally from the Ravens. Catherine Traer led Carleton with 16 points.

Raphaelle Cote scored 19 points and 11 rebounds for Laval in its victory over the Gaels. Caludia Emond had 17 points off the bench for the Rouge et Or, who reached their first final in school history.

Laval entered the tournament as the No. 7 seed and earned entry into the event as the wild card.

Gemma Bullard scored 17 points for No. 3 Queen's.