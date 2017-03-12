NHL Capsules

CHICAGO — Patrick Kane and Artemi Panarin scored on Chicago's first two shots, Corey Crawford made 42 saves and the Blackhawks beat Minnesota 4-2 on Sunday to pull within a point of the Central Division-leading Wild.

Trevor van Riemsdyk and Marian Hossa also scored for the Blackhawks, who ended a two-game slide and won for the 13th time in their last 16. Kane's goal was his team-leading 30th and 10th in eight games.

Eric Staal scored his 22nd goal and Mikael Granlund got his 23rd for Minnesota, which has dropped three of four. Minnesota outshot Chicago 44-22 for a season high allowed by the Blackhawks.

Minnesota goaltender Devan Dubnyk, looking for his career-high 37th win, was relieved by Darcy Kuemper less than five minutes into the game after allowing those early goals.

RANGERS 4, RED WINGS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Ryan McDonagh scored twice and Kevin Hayes added a goal and an assist to help New York beat Detroit.

Derek Stepan also scored for the Rangers. They won their NHL-leading 25th road game of the season and improved to 19-5-1 this season in games following a loss.

Antti Raanta made 23 saves, allowing only Frans Nielsen's goal.

CANADIENS 4, OILERS 1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Paul Byron scored twice and added an assist in Montreal's victory over Edmonton.

Max Pacioretty also scored twice, and Carey Price made 24 saves. The Canadiens have won seven of their last eight.