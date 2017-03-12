OHL Roundup: Foegele has three points, Timpano has shutout as Otters rout Petes

ERIE, Pa. — Warren Foegele had a goal and two assists and Troy Timpano made 12 saves for his fourth shutout of the season as the Erie Otters routed the Peterborough Petes 7-0 on Sunday in a matchup between the top teams in their respective Ontario Hockey League conferences.

Kyle Maksimovich, Kyle Pettit, Taylor Raddysh, Dylan Strome, Anthony Cirelli and Ivan Lodnia supplied the rest of the offence for Erie (48-14-3), which won its third straight. The Otters lead the Western Conference by three points with three games remaining in the regular season.

Dylan Wells turned away 25 shots for the Petes (40-20-5), who lead the East and also have three games remaining in their schedule.

Peterborough's Cole Fraser received a match penalty for cross checking in the second period.

Erie was 1 for 4 on the power play while the Petes failed to score on two opportunities.

---

KNIGHTS 6 STORM 2

GUELPH, Ont. — Adrian Carbonara and Dante Salituro had a goal and an assist apiece and Robert Thomas had two helpers to lead London over the Storm.

Brando Crawley, Sam Miletic, Mitchell Vande Sompel and Janne Kuokkanen rounded out the offence for the Knights (43-14-7).

Nate Schnarr and Givani Smith scored for Guelph (20-38-6).

---

BULLDOGS 3 67'S 2 (OT)

HAMILTON — Matt Luff scored 47 seconds into overtime as the Bulldogs edged Ottawa.

Matthew Strome and Brandon Saigeon, with the tying goal midway through the third period, also scored for Hamilton (32-25-8).

Artur Tyanulin found the back of the net for the 67's (25-32-8) and assisted on Mathieu Foget's goal.

---

ICEDOGS 7 BATTALION 1

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Johnny Corneil scored two goals and set up another, and Akil Thomas had a goal and four assists as the IceDogs routed North Bay.

Kirill Maksimov struck twice and Ben Jones added a goal and three assists for Niagara (23-32-10). Kyle Langdon had the other while shorthanded in the second period.

Brett Hargrave had the lone goal for the Battalion (23-36-6).

---

GREYHOUNDS 5 WOLVES 2

SUDBURY, Ont. — Boris Katchouk, Tim Gettinger and Jack Kopacka had a goal and an assist apiece to lead Sault Ste. Marie over the Wolves.

David Miller and Bobby MacIntyre rounded out the attack for the Greyhounds (46-15-4).

Alan Lyszczarczyk and Owen Lalonde supplied the offence for Sudbury (24-33-7).

---

ATTACK 9 STING 3

SARNIA, Ont. — Matt Schmalz and Petrus Palmu both scored twice to power Owen Sound over the Sting.

Zachary Roberts, Maksim Sushko and Cordell James had a goal and an assist apiece for the Attack (45-15-4). Ethan Szypula and Markus Phillips also scored.

Anthony Salinitri and Franco Sproviero scored shorthanded for Sarnia (30-29-7). Drake Rymsha had an even-strength goal in the third.

---

SPITFIRES 4 FIREBIRDS 3 (OT)

WINDSOR, Ont. — Aaron Luchuk scored 2:32 into overtime as the Spitfires rallied from a three-goal deficit in the third period to beat Flint.

Julius Nattinen had goals less than two minutes apart for Windsor (40-17-8), including the tying goal at 14:35 in the third. Sean Day scored 22 seconds before Nattinen's first goal.

Nicholas Caamano struck twice for the Firebirds (32-25-8) and Everett Clark had the other.

---

GENERALS 4 FRONTENACS 2

OSHAWA, Ont. — Joe Manchurek struck twice as the Generals doubled up Kingston.

Kyle MacLean and Allan McShane also chipped in for Oshawa (38-22-5).

Josh Supryka and Stephen Desrocher scored for the Frontenacs (30-26-9).