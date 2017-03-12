Olympiakos ends losing streak to keep 6-point lead in Greece

ATHENS, Greece — Olympiakos halted a three-game losing streak on Sunday, defeating Atromitos 2-0 in the Greek league to keep its six-point lead over Panionios.

Both goals came off crosses by Costas Fortounis. Manuel Da Costa rose over the defence in the 36th minute to head in the ball and, in the 63rd, Socratis Fytanidis tried to clear but instead put the ball in his own net.