Olympiakos ends losing streak to keep 6-point lead in Greece
A
A
Share via Email
ATHENS, Greece — Olympiakos halted a three-game losing streak on Sunday, defeating Atromitos 2-0 in the Greek league to keep its six-point lead over Panionios.
Both goals came off crosses by Costas Fortounis. Manuel Da Costa rose over the
AEK Athens defeated third-placed PAOK 3-0, leaving Panionios as the realistic challenger to Olympiakos. With six rounds left, Olympiakos has 54 points, Panionios 48 and PAOK 43.
Also, Kerkyra beat Xanthi 1-0 and Platanias defeated Veria by the same score.