QMJHL Roundup: Fontaine nets hat trick as Huskies down Foreurs for 10th straight win

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Gabriel Fontaine had a hat trick and an assist as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies downed the Val-d'Or Foreurs 9-3 on Sunday for their 10th straight win in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Philippe Myers added a goal and three helpers while Peter Abbandonato scored a goal and two assists for Rouyn-Noranda (43-15-7). Chris McQuaid, Jean-Christophe Beaudin, Antoine Waked and Alexandre Fortin rounded out the attack.

Alexis Pepin replied with a hat trick of his own for the Foreurs (26-34-5).

Samuel Harvey made 25 saves for the win in net as Alex Bishop stopped 47 shots in defeat.

The Huskies scored twice on three power plays and Val-d'Or was 1 for 4.

---

ARMADA 5 CATARACTES 2

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Alex Barre-Boulet and Alexander Katerinakis had a goal and an assist apiece to lift the Armada over Shawinigan for their third straight win.

Joel Teasdale, Miguel Picard and Shaun Miller also chipped in for Blainville-Boisbriand (41-18-6).

Nicholas Welsh and Mathieu Olivier found the back of the net for the Cataractes (40-20-5).

---

SAGUENEENS 5 TIGRES 2

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Joey Ratelle and Olivier Galipeau each had a pair of goals as the Sagueneens toppled Victoriaville.

Nicolas Roy added a goal and two assists while Dmitry Zhukenov tacked on four helpers for Chicoutimi (36-24-5).

Pascal Laberge and James Phelan scored for the Tigres (33-25-8).

---

OLYMPIQUES 6 REMPARTS 5 (OT)

GATINEAU, Que. — Mitchell Balmas scored the shootout winner and Alexandre Landreville struck twice in regulation as the Olympiques edged Quebec.

Zack MacEwen had a goal and two assists while Vitalii Abramov tacked on three helpers for Gatineau (32-30-4). Shawn Boudrias and Yakov Trenin rounded out the attack.

Philipp Kurashev, Derek Gentile, Louis-Filip Cote, Andrew Coxhead and Igor Larionov Jr., scored for the Remparts (29-29-7).