Saturday's Games

NHL

Pittsburgh 3 Vancouver 0

Ottawa 4 Colorado 2

Calgary 3 Winnipeg 0

Toronto 3 Carolina 2 (OT)

Boston 2 Philadelphia 1

Nashville 3 San Jose 1

Tampa Bay 3 Florida 2

Buffalo 5 Columbus 3

St. Louis 4 N.Y. Islanders 3

Arizona 5 New Jersey 4

Los Angeles 4 Washington 2

---

AHL

St. John's 3 Syracuse 2 (OT)

Albany 4 Bridgeport 1

Chicago 4 Milwaukee 0

Hershey 7 Binghamton 1

Lehigh Valley 4 Utica 1

Springfield 5 Hartford 2

WB-Scranton 3 Providence 2

Iowa 3 Texas 2

Stockton 3 Bakersfield 2

Tucson 5 Ontario 4

San Jose 1 Grand Rapids 0 (SO)

---

NBA

Miami 104 Toronto 89

Oklahoma City 112 Utah 104

L.A. Clippers 112 Philadelphia 100

Detroit 112 New York 92

Cleveland 116 Orlando 104

New Orleans 125 Charlotte 122 (OT)

Milwaukee 102 Minnesota 95

San Antonio 107 Golden State 85

Phoenix 100 Dallas 98

Atlanta 107 Memphis 90 

Washington 125 Portland 124 (OT)

Denver 105 Sacramento 92

---

World Baseball Classic

Pool C at Miami

Colombia 4 Canada 1

Dominican Republic 7 United States 5

Pool D at Jalisco, Mexico

Italy 11 Venezuela 10

Puerto Rico 9 Mexico 4

Pool E at Tokyo

Israel 4 Cuba 1

---

MLB Pre-season

Philadelphia 8 Toronto 2

Atlanta 2 St. Louis 2 (10 innings)

Minnesota 13 Boston (ss) 0

N.Y. Yankees 7 Detroit 1

Miami 4 Houston 2

Baltimore 7 Pittsburgh 6

Boston (ss) 2 Tampa Bay 1

Washington 6 N.Y. Mets 0

Texas (ss) 5 Chicago White Sox 1

San Francisco 9 Cincinnati (ss) 7

Chicago Cubs 4 Colorado 3

Cleveland 7 Kansas City 6

L.A. Dodgers 8 L.A. Angels 2

Milwaukee 5 San Diego 3

Oakland 8 Texas (ss) 7

Seattle 7 Cincinnati (ss) 6

Arizona 5 San Francisco (ss) 1

---

MLS

San Jose 3 Vancouver 2

Toronto FC 2 Philadelphia 2

Seattle 2 Montreal 2

Chicago 2 Real Salt Lake 0

Orlando City at New England

New York 1 Colorado 0

Houston 3 Columbus 1

FC Dallas 0 Sporting Kansas City 0

---

