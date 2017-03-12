Saturday's Games
NHL
Pittsburgh 3 Vancouver 0
Ottawa 4 Colorado 2
Calgary 3 Winnipeg 0
Toronto 3 Carolina 2 (OT)
Boston 2 Philadelphia 1
Nashville 3 San Jose 1
Tampa Bay 3 Florida 2
Buffalo 5 Columbus 3
St. Louis 4 N.Y. Islanders 3
Arizona 5 New Jersey 4
Los Angeles 4 Washington 2
---
AHL
St. John's 3 Syracuse 2 (OT)
Albany 4 Bridgeport 1
Chicago 4 Milwaukee 0
Hershey 7 Binghamton 1
Lehigh Valley 4 Utica 1
Springfield 5 Hartford 2
WB-Scranton 3 Providence 2
Iowa 3 Texas 2
Stockton 3 Bakersfield 2
Tucson 5 Ontario 4
San Jose 1 Grand Rapids 0 (SO)
---
NBA
Miami 104 Toronto 89
Oklahoma City 112 Utah 104
L.A. Clippers 112 Philadelphia 100
Detroit 112 New York 92
Cleveland 116 Orlando 104
New Orleans 125 Charlotte 122 (OT)
Milwaukee 102 Minnesota 95
San Antonio 107 Golden State 85
Phoenix 100 Dallas 98
Atlanta 107 Memphis 90
Washington 125 Portland 124 (OT)
Denver 105 Sacramento 92
---
World Baseball Classic
Pool C at Miami
Colombia 4 Canada 1
Dominican Republic 7 United States 5
Pool D at Jalisco, Mexico
Italy 11 Venezuela 10
Puerto Rico 9 Mexico 4
Pool E at Tokyo
Israel 4 Cuba 1
---
MLB Pre-season
Philadelphia 8 Toronto 2
Atlanta 2 St. Louis 2 (10 innings)
Minnesota 13 Boston (ss) 0
N.Y. Yankees 7 Detroit 1
Miami 4 Houston 2
Baltimore 7 Pittsburgh 6
Boston (ss) 2 Tampa Bay 1
Washington 6 N.Y. Mets 0
Texas (ss) 5 Chicago White Sox 1
San Francisco 9 Cincinnati (ss) 7
Chicago Cubs 4 Colorado 3
Cleveland 7 Kansas City 6
L.A. Dodgers 8 L.A. Angels 2
Milwaukee 5 San Diego 3
Oakland 8 Texas (ss) 7
Seattle 7 Cincinnati (ss) 6
Arizona 5 San Francisco (ss) 1
---
MLS
San Jose 3 Vancouver 2
Toronto FC 2 Philadelphia 2
Seattle 2 Montreal 2
Chicago 2 Real Salt Lake 0
Orlando City at New England
New York 1 Colorado 0
Houston 3 Columbus 1
FC Dallas 0 Sporting Kansas City 0
---