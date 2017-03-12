Sporting Kansas City, Dallas tie 0-0 in MLS
A
A
Share via Email
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Tim Melia made five saves to help Sporting Kansas City tie Dallas 0-0 on Saturday night in its home opener.
Sporting KC (0-0-2) remained scoreless this season. Jesse Gonzalez made two saves for defending Supporters' Shield champion Dallas (1-0-1).
Dallas missed opportunities in the first half. Matt Hedges headed the ball to Melia off Paxton Pomykal's corner kick in the 26th minute, and Cristian Colman's shot hit a post two minutes later. It was the MLS debut for 17-year-old Pomykal, who signed as a homegrown player in September.
Dom Dwyer had a clear shot for Sporting KC in the 58th minute, but his header from the
The home team hasn't lost in five seasons in the series. SKC had beaten Dallas in four straight at home.
Most Popular
-
Halifax police officer who pleaded guilty to domestic assault charged with breaching probation
-
Don't go March Broke, there's plenty of free things to do with kids on March Break in Toronto
-
NDP MLA calls out politicians who appear on 'extremist' media
-
'Disturbing:' Disabled child sexually exploited, Halifax-area RCMP say after child-porn tip