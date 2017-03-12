Sporting Kansas City, Dallas tie 0-0 in MLS

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Tim Melia made five saves to help Sporting Kansas City tie Dallas 0-0 on Saturday night in its home opener.

Sporting KC (0-0-2) remained scoreless this season. Jesse Gonzalez made two saves for defending Supporters' Shield champion Dallas (1-0-1).

Dallas missed opportunities in the first half. Matt Hedges headed the ball to Melia off Paxton Pomykal's corner kick in the 26th minute, and Cristian Colman's shot hit a post two minutes later. It was the MLS debut for 17-year-old Pomykal, who signed as a homegrown player in September.

Dom Dwyer had a clear shot for Sporting KC in the 58th minute, but his header from the centre went wide, and his 87th-minute headed attempt was blocked. Dwyer scored 16 league goals last season and a team-record 22 league goals in 2014.