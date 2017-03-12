Vancouver Canucks sign forward Drew Shore through rest of season

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks signed forward Drew Shore for the remainder of the 2016-17 season on Sunday.

Shore, 26, earned a team-high 48 points and 24 goals in 50 games for Kloten HC of the Swiss-A League this season. His 24 assists on the year ranks second on the team.

Shore appeared in two games for the Calgary Flames and 59 games for the AHL Stockton Heat during the 2015-16 season. He led all Heat skaters with 28 assists while his 38 points ranked fourth on the team.

Shore has 24 points, including nine goals, and 24 penalty minutes in 80 career NHL games split between Calgary and Florida.

Before making his professional debut in 2012, Shore skated in 123 games with the University of Denver, scoring 118 points (50 goals). He helped Denver to three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances during his three-year career.