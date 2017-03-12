Villa has two goals in NYCFC's 4-0 win over DC United

NEW YORK — David Villa scored two goals and NYCFC newcomers Rodney Wallace and Maxi Moralez added one each in a 4-0 victory that overshadowed the MLS debut of 2016 Hermann Trophy winner Ian Harkes for D.C. United on Sunday.

Neither team scored in its opener last week but NYCFC (1-1-0) got off to a quick start with Wallace firing in the rebound of Jack Harrison's shot off the crossbar in the eighth minute.

Wallace, who played four seasons with the Portland Timbers but spent last season in Portugal and Brazil, sent a cross to Villa, who headed it into the left-hand corner in the 28th.

NYCFC completed a dominant first half with Moralez, an Argentine designated player who replaced the retired Frank Lampard, putting it into the left corner of the net from the top off the penalty area after a pass from Villa in the 39th.

Villa scored his second goal in the 75th, putting it in from a narrow angle on the left side.

Harkes, a homegrown midfielder who starred at Wake Forest and is the son of two-time MLS Cup winner John Harkes, took two shots, neither on goal.