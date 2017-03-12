Wolfpack improve to 2-0 in Kingstone Press League 1 with win over Whitehaven

WHITEHAVEN, United Kingdom — Jonny Pownall scored a late try as the Toronto Wolfpack cemented a 24-10 victory over Whitehaven on Sunday, improving to 2-0 in their first season in Kingstone Press League 1.

Craig Hall and Liam Kay had first-half tries for Toronto, and Hall added two conversions and a penalty for a 14-0 lead on a muddy pitch at the Recreation Ground.

Bob Beswick opened the second half with another Wolfpack try before Whitehaven's Elliot Miller scored to make it 18-4.

Pownall's try gave the Wolfpack a 24-4 lead with 10 minutes left.

Chris Taylor scored late for Whitehaven and Paul Crook had the conversion.