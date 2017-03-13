Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray out 4-6 weeks with broken hand

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman Ryan Murray is out four to six weeks with a broken hand.

Murray broke his right hand when he blocked a shot from the Buffalo Sabres' Tyler Ennis on Saturday. General manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced the extent of the injury Monday.

Murray had surgery Monday at Grand Medical Center. An absence of four to six weeks is typical for hockey players with this injury.

Murray has two goals and nine assists in 60 games this season. The second overall pick in the 2012 draft has 11 goals and 49 assists for 60 points in 220 NHL games.