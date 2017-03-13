Blue Jackets set franchise records with 5-3 win over Flyers

PHILADELPHIA — Cam Atkinson scored twice and Brandon Dubinsky had the go-ahead goal in the third period to help the Columbus Blue Jackets set franchise records for wins and points in a season with a 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night.

Zach Werenski and Sam Gagner also scored for the Blue Jackets, who have 44 wins and 94 points.

Travis Konecny had a pair of goals and Brayden Schenn also scored for sagging Philadelphia, which has lost 10 of 15 to hurt its fading playoff chances. The Flyers began play six points out of a post-season spot with 15 games remaining.

Dubinsky's power-play goal with 11:14 left snapped a 3-all tie. He beat Flyers goalie Steve Mason to the glove side with a wrist shot into the top right corner after an excellent screen in front by Scott Hartnell. The goal followed a rouging minor on Konecny.

Atkinson got his second of the game and 32nd of the season with 20.9 seconds remaining on an empty-netter.

Konecny's penalty marred an otherwise stellar game by the Flyers rookie.

He scored his first of the game with 5:50 left in the first period on a wrist shot from the left circle that beat Sergei Bobrovsky on the glove side to pull Philadelphia to 2-1.

And the Flyers went in front 3-2 by scoring the first two goals of the second period.

Schenn scored his 20th of the season and NHL-leading 15th on the power play with a one-timer from the slot that tied the game at 4:23. Konecny made it 3-2 with 8:57 left in the period with a wrist shot from a sharp angle that went over Bobrovsky's glove. It was his 10th of the season and the first two-goal game of his career.

Werenski tied it at 3 with a shot from the point that went under the left arm of a screened Mason with 5:30 remaining in the second.

Konecny appeared to record a hat trick with 2:44 left in the period, but his goal was disallowed after officials ruled the net was dislodged prior to the puck crossing the goal line.

Philadelphia converted one of its five power-play opportunities in a penalty-filled second period for Columbus. The Blue Jackets received 16 total minutes of penalties in the period.

First-period goals by Gagner and Atkinson gave Columbus an early 2-0 lead.

Gagner opened the scoring with 12:18 left in the first with his 18th goal of the season and fourth in the last 10 games with a slap shot from the slot that zoomed past Mason's glove. Atkinson extended his career high for goals with his 31st after he finished a pretty move on a breakaway with a forehand shot that put Columbus ahead 2-0 just 60 seconds after Gagner's tally.

Atkinson was back on the ice following Saturday's scary injury when he received 17 stitches in his left shoulder after being cut by the skate of Buffalo's Marcus Foligno.

NOTES: Flyers D Brandon Manning (upper body) wasn't in the lineup, one game after his deflection of Drew Stafford's dump-in shot with 5.6 seconds left gave Boston a 2-1 win over Philadelphia on Saturday. . Columbus' Nick Foligno (illness) didn't play. . Blue Jackets D Ryan Murray is out four to six weeks after breaking his hand in Saturday's 5-3 loss at Buffalo. . Philadelphia's Claude Giroux extended his point streak to four games with an assist on Schenn's goal. . Columbus took a 2-0 lead in the season series. The teams have two games remaining, March 25 at Columbus and April 8 in Philadelphia. . Seth Jones had two assists for Columbus.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Host the Florida Panthers on Thursday night.