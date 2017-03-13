Canada drawn with South Africa, Kenya and France at Hong Kong Sevens

HONG KONG — Canada has been drawn in a pool with World Series leader South Africa, Kenya and France for the Hong Kong Sevens.

The Canadian men are coming off a seventh-place finish Sunday at the Canada Sevens in Vancouver, the sixth stop on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series. The storied Hong Kong event is scheduled for April 7-9.

South Africa aside, Canada's finish in Vancouver earned coach Damian McGrath's team a more favourable draw in Hong Kong. The poorer a finish in a tournament, the more likely a squad is to be drawn against tough opposition at the next event.

The Vancouver finish moved Canada into 10th spot in the Series overall standings. South Africa was runner-up to England in Vancouver but has made all six finals this season, winning four. France stands 11th overall while Kenya is 12th.

Canada lost 36-7 to South Africa in the Cup quarter-final Sunday in Vancouver.