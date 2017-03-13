Canada's Pospisil ousted by 106th-ranked Lajovic in third round at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Vasek Pospisil's run at the BNP Paribas Open came to a disappointing end Monday night.

Two days after upsetting world No. 1 Andy Murray in the second round, the Vancouver product fell 7-6 (4), 3-6, 5-7 to Dusan Lajovic in third-round play.

The 106th-ranked Serbian benefited from five Pospisil double faults and won 4 of 5 break points.

Lajovic had 106 winners to Pospisil's 96.

Pospisil, ranked 129th, fired six aces throughout the match, including three in the second set.