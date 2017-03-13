Canadian men climb one spot to No. 22 in latest World Rugby rankings

TORONTO — Canada has moved up one place to No. 22 in the World Rugby rankings.

The top five was unchanged with New Zealand No. 1, followed by England, Australia, Ireland and Scotland.

Wales moved up one spot to No. 6 after beating Ireland 22-9 in Six Nations play on the weekend. South Africa fell to No. 7, followed by France, Argentina and Fiji.

The Canadians benefited from Germany dropping two places to No. 24 following a 32-15 weekend loss to Spain, which moved up three spots to No. 18.

Canada's short-lived stay at No. 23 represented its lowest position since the rankings started in 2003. The Canadian men are now sandwiched between Uruguay and Kenya.

Canada ranked 18th prior to the February start of the Americas Rugby Championship, where it went 1-4-0.