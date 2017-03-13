Canucks sign defenceman Jalen Chatfield to three-year entry-level contract

VANCOUVER — Defenceman Jalen Chatfield signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Vancouver Canucks on Monday.

"Jalen is a good two-way defenceman that sees the ice well and makes good decisions in all three zones," said Canucks general manager Jim Benning. "He moves the puck well and can join the rush. Jalen is another addition to our young prospect pool and we look forward to his continued development playing in Windsor."

In 60 games with the Ontario Hockey League's Windsor Spitfires this season, the 20-year-old Chatfield ranks third among defenceman in points (28) and goals (8), and second in assists (20). His three power-play goals and two overtime goals lead Windsor defenceman.