Colts add Margus Hunt, Brian Schwenke

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have signed two more free agents — defensive end Margus Hunt and offensive lineman Brian Schwenke.

Terms of the deals were not immediately available.

Hunt was Cincinnati's second-round pick in 2013 and played in 44 games, with 26 tackles, 1 1/2 sacks and three passes defenced . The 6-foot-8, 295-pound Hunt also blocked three kicks. He becomes the fourth defensive free agent Indy has signed since Thursday.

General manager Chris Ballard also made a rare play on the offensive side by signing Schwenke, a 6-3, 315-pound centre -guard. He was Tennessee's fourth-round pick in 2013 and made 28 starts in four seasons.

___