Colts add Margus Hunt, Brian Schwenke
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have signed two more free agents — defensive end Margus Hunt and offensive lineman Brian Schwenke.
Terms of the deals were not immediately available.
Hunt was Cincinnati's second-round pick in 2013 and played in 44 games, with 26 tackles, 1
General manager Chris Ballard also made a rare play on the offensive side by signing Schwenke, a 6-3, 315-pound
