Ducks send slumping Caps to 4th straight loss, 5-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Corey Perry had two goals and an assist, Ryan Getzlaf added a goal and two assists, and the Anaheim Ducks sent the NHL-leading Washington Capitals to their fourth consecutive loss, 5-2 on Sunday night.

Ryan Kesler also had a goal and two assists for the Ducks, who won three of four to move ahead of the Calgary Flames for second place in the Pacific Division. Rickard Rakell also scored his 29th goal, and Jonathan Bernier made 25 saves.

John Carlson and Marcus Johansson scored for the Capitals, who are on the longest skid of their outstanding season. Pittsburgh could pass Washington for the Metropolitan Division lead Monday in Calgary.