Ian Desmond will undergo surgery on broken left hand

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Colorado Rockies first baseman Ian Desmond will undergo surgery Wednesday.

Dr. Donald Sheridan is to operate in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Rockies have not announced a timetable for Desmond's return.

Desmond broke the second metacarpal bone when he was hit by a fastball from Cincinnati right-hander Rookie Davis in Sunday's spring training game.

The Rockies signed Desmond to a $70 million, five-year contract to add another potent bat. He is making the transition to first base after entering the major leagues as a shortstop and playing in the outfield last year with Texas.