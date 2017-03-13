Kendrys Morales leads Blue Jays past Red Sox 4-3 in spring training

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Kendrys Morales had a solo home run and added a single as the Toronto Blue Jays held on for a 4-3 win over the Boston Red Sox on Monday afternoon in Grapefruit League play.

Darwin Barney drove in two runs with a single for Toronto (5-10) and Darrell Ceciliani had two hits with one RBI. J.A. Happ started for the Blue Jays, striking out one and giving up a run in four innings pitched to earn his first win of spring training.

Mat Latos, Jason Grilli and Joe Smith all came in from the bullpen, with Bo Schultz earning the save. Latos gave up a run in his two innings of work, while Grilli allowed a run in his inning.

Mitch Moreland and Rusney Castillo both had homers for Boston (7-10), while Allen Craig also cashed in a run.