Kerber survives 3-set marathon at hot Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Angelique Kerber needed three sets to avoid being upset at the BNP Paribas Open, while 2015 champion Simona Halep wasn't so fortunate.

Kerber outlasted Pauline Parmentier of France 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 in the third round on Monday when temperatures soared to the upper 90s (36 C) under cloudless skies in the Southern California desert. That's nearly 20 degrees higher than the seasonal average of 78 (25 C).

Kerber is already assured of returning to the top spot in the WTA Tour rankings next week, supplanting Serena Williams, who withdraw before the tournament began, citing a left knee injury.

Fourth-seeded Halep lost to 28th-seeded Kristina Mladenovic of France 6-3, 6-3.

American Lauren Davis defeated Julia Goerges of Germany 6-1, 6-4.