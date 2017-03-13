Sports

Netherlands beats Israel 12-2 in World Baseball Classic

Netherlands' designated hitter Didi Gregorius, right, celebrates with teammate Jurickson Profar after hitting a three-run home-run off Israel's pitcher Danny Burawa during the fourth inning of their second round game at the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Monday, March 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

TOKYO — Didi Gregorius drove in five runs Monday to lead the Netherlands over Israel 12-2 and hand the tournament debutants their first loss of the World Baseball Classic.

Gregorius doubled in a run in the third when the Netherlands scored four to take a 6-0 lead. The designated hitter then hit a three-run homer in the fourth to make it 10-0.

Wladimir Balentien, who plays in Japan, also had a big night at the plate, driving in three runs.

Israel surprised many by winning its first four games of the tournament but was overpowered by the Netherlands, which lost 8-6 in 11 innings to Japan on Sunday.

The Netherlands and Israel are both 1-1 in Pool E. The top two teams advance to the March 20-22 championship round in Los Angeles.

