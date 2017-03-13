Onkony scores stoppage-time goal to give Toronto FC 3 a tie at Viareggio Cup

HONG KONG — Brandon Onkony scored deep into stoppage time to give Toronto FC 3 a dramatic 3-3 tie with Italy's S.S. Maceratese at the Viareggio Cup youth tournament Monday.

Toronto is the first MLS side take part at the prestigious competition, now in its 69th edition.

It proved to be an inauspicious start as the Toronto senior academy team gave up goals in the second and fourth minutes. Captain Liam Fraser scored in the 55th and 67th minutes to pull Toronto even but the Italians regained the lead with a goal in the 73rd minute.

Toronto pressed for the tying goal, which finally came in the 93rd minute.

Coach Danny Dichio's under-20 academy team has been augmented with Fraser and four other Toronto FC 2 players.

Maceratese's senior team plays in Italy's third division.

Toronto plays defending champion Juventus on Wednesday before closing out group play against Dukla Prague of the Czech Republic on Saturday.

There are 10 groups at the tournament, with the top two from each advancing to a single-elimination knockout round.

