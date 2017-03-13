Panthers re-sign lineman Chris Scott to 1-year deal
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers have re-signed offensive lineman Chris Scott to a one-year contract.
Financial terms were not released Monday.
The 6-foot-4, 345-pound Scott played in 12 games in 2016 with four starts, including three at right guard. The 29-year-old Scott has mostly served as a backup during his four seasons in Carolina, playing in 43 regular season games with 12 starts.
