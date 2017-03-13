Pavelski, Bernier, Karlsson named NHL's three stars of the week

NEW YORK — San Jose Sharks centre Joe Pavelski, Anaheim Ducks goaltender Jonathan Bernier and Ottawa Senators defenceman Erik Karlsson have been named the NHL's three stars of the week.

Pavelski had a league-leading five goals over four games and added an assist to help the Pacific Division-leading Sharks to a 3-1-0 record last week.

Bernier went 3-0-0 with a 1.62 goals-against average, .948 save percentage and one shutout to lift the Ducks into second place in the Pacific Division.