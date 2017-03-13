Rhys Duch scores four goals, assist to lead Stealth past Mammoth 10-6

DENVER — Rhys Duch had four goals and an assist as the Vancouver Stealth got past the Colorado Mammoth 10-6 on Sunday in National Lacrosse League action.

Jordan Durston and Corey Small added two goals apiece with Travis Cornwall and Joel McCready also chipping in for Vancouver (5-6). Tye Belanger made 53 saves.

Chris Wardle, Cameron Holding, Jeremy Noble, Dan Coates, Eli McLaughlin and Callum Crawford supplied the offence for the Mammoth (6-6). Alex Buque turned away 28 shots in defeat.