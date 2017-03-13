Tebow gets surprise call for 3rd spring start for Mets

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The New York Mets say Tim Tebow will be in the lineup for their spring training game against the Miami Marlins.

The announcement Monday was a surprise. On Friday, manager Terry Collins said there were no plans to bring back the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner after his second start.

But the Mets needed players because of the World Baseball Classic and multiple split-squad games and decided to have Tebow join them from their minor league camp.