All Blacks scrumhalf Kerr-Barlow to play in France

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — All Blacks scrumhalf Tawera Kerr-Barlow will join French rugby club La Rochelle on a three-year contract from the end of the 2017 season.

Kerr-Barlow, who plays for the Chiefs in Super Rugby, said in a statement Wednesday that leaving New Zealand was "an extremely hard decision to make but I feel it is the right one for my family and myself."

The 26-year-old who has played 25 tests is the latest relatively young All Black to make the decision to play overseas. He follows players such as Charles Piutau and Steven Luatua who have decided to end their test careers to pursue club contracts in France or Britain.