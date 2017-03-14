Bangladesh focused on rebounding against Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim said Tuesday that his team will not be distracted by the occasion of its centenary test and that it is focused on bouncing back from a crushing defeat in the first test against Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh, which gained test status 17 years ago, plays its 100th test when it takes the field at Colombo's P. Sara Oval on Wednesday.

"It is a great occasion for Bangladesh cricket but we should treat all the games the same," Rahim told reporters. "It's an important match for us because we are 0-1 down and we are looking forward to come up with good plans and execute them well in the middle...so all the guys are focused on that."

Bangladesh suffered a 259-run loss in the first test in Galle last week after they had hoped to secure its first ever test win against an inexperienced Sri Lanka team that is in a rebuilding stage.

Mahmudullah Riyad, who failed to reach double figures in either innings of the game, is dropped and his replacement will be announced only before the toss, Rahim said.

Specialist opening batsman Imrul Kayes has been flown in from Bangladesh to join the squad for the second test.

Sri Lanka captain Rangana Herath said his team will not be complacent and the players are aware that they have to start all over again.

"I am so happy that everybody contributed (in the first test), the confidence level is high. I am sure the boys will come back with the same mind set for this test also."

A ceremony will be held before the match Wednesday to mark the centenary test. Medals and mementos will be given away with Bangladesh Cricket Board officials also in attendance.

Bangladesh has had a difficult journey in test cricket since playing its inaugural test against India in the year 2000; losing 76 of the 99 games they have played so far. They won just eight test matches of which five were against low-ranked Zimbabwe.

Sri Lanka Squad: Rangana Herath (Captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Upul Tharanga, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Asela Gunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Pradeep, Vikum Sanjaya, Dilruwan Perera, Lakshan Sandakan and Malinda Pushpakumara.