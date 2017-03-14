FIFA to review pay, pension deals for council members

ZURICH — FIFA is to review its payment and pension deals for FIFA Council members, who currently get a $300,000 annual stipend.

FIFA says in a statement "these matters will be dealt with in meetings at the end of this month."

The current $300,000 FIFA Council stipend, plus daily expenses, was agreed under the previous leadership and before the ruling panel was expanded to 37 members.

Pension plans for FIFA Council and some former executive committee members have been revealed in a Court of Arbitration for Sport verdict into Sepp Blatter's appeal case.

FIFA currently gives $9,000 for each year's service, paid for the equal number of years on leaving.