Graduation rate of black male players in NCAAs at 74 per cent

FILE - In this Thursday, March 9, 2017, file photo, Michigan State guard Cassius Winston listens to head coach Tom Izzo during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State in the Big Ten tournament in Washington. Izzo has led Michigan State to the NCAA Tournament as usual, extending his streak to 20 years. For a change, the Hall of Fame coach will have to rely on freshmen to avoid losing a first-round exit in consecutive years for the first time. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

The graduation rate of African-American men's basketball players from teams participating in the NCAA Tournament is 74 per cent compared to 93 per cent for white players.

That's according to a study by The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES). The rate in 2016 was 75 per cent . It's the first decrease since 2011, according to the study's author Dr. Richard Lapchick.

The graduation rate for white male basketball players remained the same as last year.

White female basketball players on tournament teams graduated at a rate of 96 per cent compared to 87 per cent for black female players.

Overall, the women's teams in the tournament are graduating at a rate of 90 per cent , compared to 76 per cent for the men.

