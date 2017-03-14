Graduation rate of black male players in NCAAs at 74 per cent
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The graduation rate of African-American men's basketball players from teams participating in the NCAA Tournament is 74
That's according to a study by The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES). The rate in 2016 was 75
The graduation rate for white male basketball players remained the same as last year.
White female basketball players on tournament teams graduated at a rate of 96
Overall, the women's teams in the tournament are graduating at a rate of 90