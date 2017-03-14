Graduation rate of black male players in NCAAs at 74 per cent

The graduation rate of African-American men's basketball players from teams participating in the NCAA Tournament is 74 per cent compared to 93 per cent for white players.

That's according to a study by The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES). The rate in 2016 was 75 per cent . It's the first decrease since 2011, according to the study's author Dr. Richard Lapchick.

The graduation rate for white male basketball players remained the same as last year.

White female basketball players on tournament teams graduated at a rate of 96 per cent compared to 87 per cent for black female players.