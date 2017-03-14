Italy makes 4 changes for Six Nations match against Scotland
ROME — Italy coach Conor O'Shea has made four changes to his team for Saturday's final Six Nations match against Scotland at Murrayfield.
Hooker Ornel Gega has recovered from a slight neck injury and will take Leonardo Ghiraldini's place, while George Biagi will come in for Andries van Schalkwyk in the second row.
Benetton Treviso winger Luca Sperandio has again been named on the bench after making his debut against France. Zebre's Federico Ruzza is also among the replacements and will be hoping to make his first international appearance.
Italy has lost all four of its matches in this year's tournament and will finish bottom of the table.
The Azzurri will be hoping for a repeat of the last time they played Scotland at Murrayfield, when they won 22-19 for their only win in the 2015 Six Nations.
Italy: Edoardo Padovani, Angelo Esposito, Tommaso Benvenuti, Luke McLean, Giovanbattista Venditti, Carlo Canna, Edoardo Gori; Sergio Parisse (captain), Abraham Steyn, Maxime Mbanda, George Biagi, Marco Fuser, Lorenzo Cittadini, Ornel Gega, Andrea Lovotti. Reserves: Leonardo Ghiraldini, Sami Panico, Dario Chistolini, Andries van Schalkwyk, Federico Ruzza, Giorgio Bronzini, Francesco Minto, Marcello Violi, Luca Sperandio.